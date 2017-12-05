Family and friends search for missing south St. Louis County man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Family members and friends are searching for a 20-year old man who has been missing since Friday. Haven Liebmann was last seen around 3:00am on December 1st at his home on the 100 block of east Loretta avenue.

Family friend Linda LaFlamme says Haven had just gotten home from working a late shift at Steak 'n Shake and told his mom he needed to go for a walk. She has known Haven and his family for about eight years through their church. She says this isn't like him

"I know his parents are sick. He would never put his parents or friends or family through anything like this. This is totally out of character for him," said Linda LaFlamme.

A group of about 12 people searched Jefferson Barracks Park Tuesday night for Haven. They don`t know that he came here for sure, but they think it's a good guess

"He did cross country in high school. This is where he would come to run or go for walks. It is in walking distance from his house and he loves this park," said Linda LaFlamme.

LaFlamme says she doesn`t know of any serious mental health issues that Haven struggles with. Now that it is getting colder outside everyone is feeling the urgency to find him.

"He's an eagle scout. I think he would know how to hold up around here if he did want to just drop off the grid for awhile and gather his thoughts. But it is getting too cold and he does need to be found. We need to get him home," said Linda LaFlamme.

Haven is 6"2' and about 140lbs. If you have any information on him you are asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department .