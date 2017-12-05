Financial expert discusses Bitcoin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Bitcoin continues one of the most dramatic price run-ups of any asset in living memory, trading near $12,000 after starting the year below $1,000.

The underlying technology of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has captured the imagination of technology enthusiasts and investors.

Peter Lazaroff, Chief Investment Officer at Plancorp, joined us at the FOX 2 Studios to explain Bitcoin and what investors should be considering.

For more information visit: https://www.wsj.com/articles/first-u-s-bitcoin-futures-to-start-trading-next-week-1512394201