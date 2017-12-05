First Responders Night this weekend at Scottrade Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Blues plan to end a three game losing streak tonight. They play again Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is going to be a very special night. Before the game the Police department and Fire Department take the ice, to go head-to-head for a local charity.

Col. Ron Battelle, Executive Director, joined us as FOX 2 Studios with how BackStoppers organization hopes to score big before and during the game.

First Responders Night

Sunday, December 10th

Scottrade Center

3:00pm: Police vs. Fire

6:00pm: Sabres vs. Blues

For more information visit: www.STLouisBlues.com/Theme