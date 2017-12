Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The flu season is off to a rough start in Missouri. But that's not quite the case in Illinois.

So far there have been 1,545 cases of the flu reported in Missouri. There were only 379 cases reported at the same time last year. In Illinois health officials are reporting 89 flu cases so far.

Christina Zirges, infection prevention director for SSM Health joins us now to talk about the flu season.