ST. LOUIS, MO — Seeing holiday displays and help a good cause at the same time. Last night Santa`s Magical Kingdom at Jellystone Park in Eureka supported the Spirit of St. Louis.

They $5 of every car entry to support our three spirit of st. Louis charities: Variety, the children's charity, Backstoppers and the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

More than 200 cars came through raising a $1,000 for the campaign.