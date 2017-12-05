× Investigators call Saturday I-270 shooting a homicide

ST. LOUIS, MO — A development in the shooting on I-270 from over the weekend. The Major Case Squad is now calling it a homicide investigation after the death of 31-year-old Brandi Zamora.

Police say the incident happened just after 8pm on I-270 between 367 and Old Halls Ferry.

Zamora died Tuesday evening from a gunshot wound. She was an organ donor.

Police are looking for a silver car driven by a black man. Both were seen near the location at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department at 314-581-4536 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).