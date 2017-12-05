× McDonald’s returns to value pricing with $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu

ST. LOUIS, MO — McDonald’s says new menus will bring more savings to the new year. Starting January 4th, menus will feature soft drinks and cheeseburgers for just one dollar. Small McCafe drinks and bacon McDoubles are $2 and Happy Meals and triple cheeseburgers for $3.

The company hopes the low prices will bring more people through its doors.



The fast food chain first introduced the Dollar Menu in the 1990s but started tweaking it to include higher priced items in 2013, when the company was suffering from a sales slump. It called that menu the Dollar Menu & More.

McDonald’s profits have increased significantly this year, compared to last year, and its stock price has soared by about a third.

“We built this menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” said Chris Kempczinksi, president of McDonald’s USA, in a statement.

The new menu will offer $1 items like sausage burritos, McChicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers and soft drinks of any size.

The $2 items will include Sausage McGriddles, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDoubles and small McCafé beverages (but not coffee or iced coffee.)

The $3 items will include the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, the Triple Cheeseburger and the Happy Meal. This will also have a new item called the Classic Chicken Sandwich.

It’s the first time Happy Meals have been included on a value menu, according to McDonald’s.