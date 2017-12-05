× Missouri man shot, wounded by police charged with 3 felonies

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Prosecutors have filed three felony charges against a Missouri man who was wounded in a police shooting after allegedly pointing a gun at officers.

The Kansas City Star reports that 63-year-old Larry Caton was charged Monday with assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is jailed on $100,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Caton was shot Saturday after three Smithville officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The Clay County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that there was “an intoxicated man armed with and discharging a gun.” One officer had minor injuries.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is typical procedure.

Information from: The Kansas City Star