Murphysboro man charged with child pornography

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. – Authorities say a Southern Illinois man has been arrested on child pornography charges after a 14-month investigation.

The Carbondale Southern Illinoisan reports that police arrested 67-year-old Paul Joseph Blaney at his Murphysboro home on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, the Murphysboro Police Department say the charges come four days after authorities found evidence of the production and possession of child pornography during a search of Blaney’s home. The paper reports that police believe there are more victims than detectives identified in their investigation and that there are offenses dating back several years.

Blaney is being held in the Jackson County Jail after his bond was set at $1 million.