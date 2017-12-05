Natural gas pipeline explodes in northern Illinois, 2 die

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NACHUSA, Ill. - Authorities in northern Illinois say two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department says the explosion happened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday at a farm near Nachusa. The department did not immediately have many details but WIFR TV in Rockford reports that the explosion occurred when workers were attempting to free a stuck tractor with another tractor.

The sheriff's office says one of the injured people is in critical condition and the is in stable condition. The office has not released the names of the two people who were killed and the two who were injured until their families have been notified.

Nachusa is about 95 miles west of downtown Chicago.