Officer shot during incident in Arnold, Mo; rushed to hospital

ARNOLD, MO – Sources with law enforcement confirm that a police officer has been shot near the intersection of Jeffco Blvd & MO-141 in Arnold, Missouri. The officer was rushed St. Anthony’s hospital, an official condition is not known at this time. Police say the officer was shot once in the neck or head. They say he is is still alive.

The Jefferson County Police Department says that the suspect in this case was recently arrested for a burglary. He was being taken to the Arnold Police department when the officer was shot. The vehicle then crashed into a propane tank in the rear of the police department.

Images from SkyFOX helicopter show a police vehicle crashed into the Arnold Police Department. The crash occurred in the part of the department where officers process prisoners.

Several area police departments are assisting in the investigation. It is unclear the suspect brought a gun or if he grabbed the officer’s weapon. There is a cage to prevent prisoners in the vehicle from injuring officers.

FOX C-6 Schools were on lockdown for a short amount of time. The lockdown has been lifted because they have been told a suspect is in custody. The condition of the suspect is not known at this time.

The active scene appears to be secure. Law enforcement working in the area appear to be investigating the incident near the police station.

There is a large police presence at the hospital. Vehicles from several nearby Missouri counties can be seen at the hospital. Two ambulances and over 20 police vehicles can be seen in the emergency room drop-off area.

Police will be giving more information at around 4pm. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.