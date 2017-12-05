Search on for suspect in Overland police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo. _The search is on for a suspect involved in a police chase Tuesday morning in Maryland Heights. The suspects struck one vehicle while heading eastbound into Overland. The driver was not injured and damages are minor.

Police attempted a traffic stop and the suspect took off driving east on Page. The person struck a vehicle near Crystal Court and both suspects fled on foot.

One suspect is in custody.

A Maryland Heights police car and several others cars were struck during the pursuit.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.