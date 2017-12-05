Siteman Cancer Center wants to expand to the Metro East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A certificate of need has been filed with the Illinois health facilities and services review board. The plan is considered phase II of a medical office building project on the 94-acre campus of Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, Illinois.

"Certainly it is a logical destination. We've been developing a lot of off campus sites. This is an extension to the east," said Dr. James Crane.

An August submission for a second medical building on the Memorial East site was withdrawn. Instead, the New Siteman plan was submitted.

The $38.3 million building is a joint venture between Memorial Regional Health Services, BJC Health Care and Washington University School of Medicine,

"We are still in the design phase for the facility and recruiting faculty and staff for the Metro East,," said Dr. James Crane.

According to BJC Healthcare, Siteman Cancer Center is the only national cancer institute designated comprehensive cancer center within 275 miles of St. Clair county.