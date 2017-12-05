St. Louis police chief candidates narrowed to 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The search for a new St. Louis police chief is down to eight candidates. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report, three of them come from inside the department.

Five other candidates are from around the country, including Chicago, Dallas and Baltimore. One of the candidates is a woman.

The Citizens Advisory Committee narrowed the list. The candidates face more tests and interviews.

Up to six finalists will appear at a town hall meeting at Saint Louis University on Thursday, December 14.