STLMoms: The Gingerbread Shoppe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Summit Produce sets up shop in the Kirkwood Farmers' Market during the Christmas season as a 2,000 sq. ft. Gingerbread Shoppe from mid-November through December. The Gingerbread Shoppe is overflowing with tasty goodies, poinsettias and decor.
The Summit Produce also features a variety of unique, fragrant, lush green fresh Christmas trees, and festive wreaths.
Dan Mitchell joined us to talk more about it.
The Gingerbread Shoppe
Everyday Until 12/22
9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Kirkwood Farmers' Market
150 East Argon Dr.
314-984-9496
For more information visit: www.SummitProduce.com