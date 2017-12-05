Suspect in Arnold officer shooting was well known to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO — The man accused of shooting an Arnold officer Tuesday has been in and out of prison for the past few years. Police said Chad Klahs was well known to them.

The most recent booking photo of the 29-year old is from May of this year. It comes to us from the Missouri Department of Corrections. He was sentenced to 8 years for having drug paraphernalia and making controlled substances.

There were also drug charges in 2015. Klahs' other crimes include first degree burglary back in 2009. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to harassment, and tampering with a witness in a case against him.

Law enforcement knew of Chad Klahs but we don't know if Klahs knew officer O'Connor.

This evening, the sheriff of Jefferson county said there is, "Always a lot of speculation into police shootings." This will take some time to investigate.