Suspect’s fiancé in shock after Arnold officer shooting

ARNOLD, Mo. - FOX 2 is learning more about the man investigators said shot an Arnold Police officer on Tuesday. Amanda Cochran, the suspect's fiancé, said he would feel remorse about what police said he did. She said he was impulsive but she never thought he would shoot a police officer.

"He would be mad at himself for what he did, he would beat himself up so bad. I know right now he is up there crying," she said.

Cochran said she and Chad Klahs dated off and on since 2014. She said she wants to know what caused him to make the decision he did.

"I just want to know why he did it, what caused him to do it, what he was thinking, why he was thinking it," she said.

Klahs has a criminal history. He was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri department of corrections, most recently for having controlled substances. He's also served time for three counts of burglary.

"I mean he has a criminal history anybody can case net that, but to shoot a cop that is unimaginable, I could never imagine him doing anything like that," she said.