Take the kids to see CINDERELLA at the Fox Theatre!
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Tony Award®- winning Broadway musical, CINDERELLA, waltzes into The Fabulous Fox December 27th thru the 31st! It’s a show that delights audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love— the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Don’t miss CINDERELLA!
STLMoms is giving away a family-four pack of premium tickets for opening night!
Tickets on sale now at MetroTix.com.