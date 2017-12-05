Watch this Globetrotter sink a trick shot from the school bus on top of the City Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Harlem Globetrotters are known for amazing feats of basketball skill. Zeus dropped by the City Museum in downtown St. Louis to drop in a three pointer from the school bus on top of the building.

A live audience of students watched the basket from the ground floor in the alley far below the building. Zeus explains from the school bus driver’s seat that he is shooting this basket for the second annual “World Trick Shot Day.”

The trademarked ball is dropped from 160 feet above the ground. Swish! Zeus scores. He then explains how you can score tickets to the team’s game this weekend in St. Louis.

The team is looking for your trick shots. Just upload them to social media using the hashtag #WorldTrickShotDay. The team will give the people who post the best shots tickets to the performance this weekend.

The Globetrotters will be performing in St. Louis at the Scottrade Center this Saturday at 2pm. Learn more and grab your tickets here.