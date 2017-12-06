× Champaign man convicted in sexual assault of elderly woman

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ A Champaign man could be sentenced to prison for as long as 60 years after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a 90-year-old woman with dementia.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that on Wednesday a Champaign County on Wednesday found 24-year-old Dontrell Netter guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault and other charges. He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Jan. 18.

During the trial, prosecutors told jurors that Netter sexually assaulted the woman in 2015 at a local assisted living center where she lived called Bickford Cottage after he and other men were invited to do so by a certified nurse who worked there. That nurse, Channing Butler, and other two other men have already pleaded guilty and are all serving prison sentences.