Dave Murray’s weather disco…Thursday…December 7, 2017

The latest cold front passing last night and on this Thursday opening the door to the coldest air of the season…Thursday, Thursday night, Friday and Friday night…moisture is limited…as the Gulf is cut off( this chill does go all the way down thru Texas, the Gulf coast and the panhandle of Florida) A weak clipper drops down in the northwest flow on Friday night…early Saturday…it might squeeze out a few snow flurries and light snow late night…looking limited right now. Thursday and Friday…highs in the 30’s…low to mid 30’s on Thursday…teens at night. You have heard me say many times…never trust the northwest flow…why… because the small impulses that drop down in the flow are hard to pick up and time…so its rather tricky forecasting…but we are set with the overall pattern…all about December winter…the 2nd and 3rd weeks of December look active and cold