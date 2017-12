Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The holidays are here and it's the most wonderful time of year. But for many others, the overwhelming tasks that go along with Christmas tend to take the joy out of the holidays.

Dr. Rachel Glik, Licensed Professional Counselor, joined us with how to forget the holiday fear and focus on the cheer.

Tips:

1)Practice being in the present

2) Set brave boundaries: Choose you

3) Get to know yourself better

4) Cope ahead