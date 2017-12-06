× Illinois health centers receive $6 million in federal grants

CHICAGO (AP) _ Four Illinois community health centers are receiving a combined $6 million in federal grants.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the grants from the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

Durbin says community health centers provide care for more than 1 million people in Illinois each year. He says the centers are “very much in jeopardy” because federal funding expired two months ago and Congress hasn’t reauthorized the spending.

The centers that are receiving grants are Crusader Central Clinic Association in Winnebago County, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation in St. Clair County and Erie Family Health Center and Near North Health Service Corporation in Cook County.