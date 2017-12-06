LEGO ‘Towers of Tomorrow’ at the Magic House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Magic House is hosting Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks, a world-traveling exhibition that combines architecture and design in a lively, creative space. This is the first time that this exhibit has been in the United States.

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks features 20 of the world`s most astonishing skyscrapers from the United States, Australia, Asia, Canada and United Arab Emirates constructed with breathtaking architectural detail and accuracy.

The exhibit is made up of more than half a million LEGO bricks (well over 1.5 tons of LEGO) and took over 2,400 hours to build.

More information: https://www.magichouse.org/