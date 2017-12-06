Major Case Squad activated after victim in I-270 shooting dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated after a woman who was shot while on her way home from Christmas shopping died.

The family of 31-year-old Brandi Zamora said she was with a friend on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County when a man opened fire on their vehicle. Investigators have been working the case around the clock since Saturday trying to piece together what happened.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. on I-270 between Highway 367 and Old Halls Ferry.

Zamora’s family said she had just moved to Missouri a few years ago from Denver, Colorado and was restarting her life. She’d just been promoted at a local factory making soap and her family was proud of her.

Her family would like the person responsible to come forward. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been established to help cover funeral expenses.