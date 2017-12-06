× Pilot injured after ultralight plane crash near Farmington

FARMINGTON, MO — The Missouri Highway Patrol Reports that a pilot was injured after his ultralight plane has crashed near Farmington.

A 46-year-old man from Farmington was flying his ultralight airplane at around 3:40pm. Witnesses say that the pilot lost control, stalled and crashed into a field near the airport.

The pilot got himself out of the aircraft. Air evac transported the pilot to Mercy St. Louis. The pilot has non life threatening injuries.