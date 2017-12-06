× Small plane crashes at gas station near Spirit Airport

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Spirit of St. Louis Airport Police responded to a nearby gas station Wednesday afternoon following a report of a plane crash.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. at the BP gas station in the 100 block of Long Road Crossing Drive.

An employee at the gas station reported the plane crashed in the business parking lot. An eyewitness said the plane was fully engulfed in flames.

KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

plane crash at a gas station at 40 and Long – avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/RP98ojbL0L — kim kelley (@mskimkelley) December 6, 2017