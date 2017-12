Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Next summer on July 31, all public housing will go smoke free due to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development`s smokefree housing rule. If you live in federally funded public housing, there is a free program to help you kick the habit.

Plesetta Clayton, Director of Tobacco Control & Lung Health for the American Lung Association in Missouri, joined us with details.

The program is funded by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Missouri.