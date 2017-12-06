St. Louis post offices receiving letters to Santa as Christmas approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Christmas wish lists are making their way to post offices across the country.

“We get tons of letters from children addressed to Santa or the North Pole,” said Mike Cooke, United States Postal Service Corporate Communications Manager. “So we do our best to get those to Santa’s helpers.”

The post office will deliver some 15 million pieces of mail between Wednesday and December 25, some of them the most important parcels they’ll see all year.

“It reminds us of the spirit of Christmas,” Cooke said. “This is a very busy time for us, but it kind of brings you back.”

Approximately 850 million packages will be shipped in 2017, a 10 percent increase over last year.

For those wanting to hear back from Santa Claus or Kris Kringle, you’ll need to get your wish list in soon. December 18 is the busiest day of the year for the USPS, with more than seven million people nationwide heading to the post office.

“(Customers) can drop them at their local post office or come here, where we have a special box made just for that,” Cooke said. “But they need to get them to us as quick as they can so we can make sure to get them to Santa.”

Those helpers make sure the right people in the North Pole, or your particular post office location, sort the letters, read them, and send return letters and regards from the big man himself.