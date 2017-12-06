Vigil for woman killed in shooting along I-270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Loved ones of a 31-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Interstate 270 over the weekend gathered on Wednesday night for a vigil. The group met along I-270 and shared memories about Brandi Zamora.

Loved ones said she moved to St. Louis a few years ago to get her life back on track and had just been promoted at her job. They said she was Christmas shopping on Saturday in the hours before her death.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on I-270 between highway 367 and Old Halls Ferry Road. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated after Saturday's deadly shooting.

The victim's brother, Dan Zamora, said he has no anger or hate in his heart, but just wants the person who is responsible to turn themselves in.

"I just want to make sure that this does not ever happen again," he said. "This shouldn't happen to anybody especially if you are trying to get back on your feet."

He said it warmed his heart to see so many people come out to show love and support.

"It gives me a lot of strength to see what she was such an amazing person and I am going to need that to help my mom through this," he said.

If you have information about the shooting call CrimeStoppers or the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department.