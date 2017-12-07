× 16-year-old found dead in car in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois State Police and detectives with the East St. Louis Police Department are investigating a homicide after a teenager was found shot to death inside a vehicle.

According to Trooper Calvin Dye Jr., an ISP spokesman, East St. Louis police contacted state authorities just after 1:20 a.m. Thursday to assist with the investigation.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was found dead inside a stolen Ford Mustang in the 400 block of 23rd Street, Trooper Dye said.