Agent testifies about evidence conflicts in woman's slaying

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) _ A state investigator has testified that evidence found at a homicide scene gave lie to efforts to make the killing of a south-central woman there look like a burglary turned deadly.

The Division of Criminal Investigation agent said during a lawsuit trial in a Knoxville courtroom Wednesday that Shirley Carter’s purse, some prescription drugs and some checks were found near her body. Office and bedroom drawers had been pulled out and emptied elsewhere in the rural Marion County home she’d shared with her husband, Bill G. Carter.

He, his daughter and other son sued Jason Carter, the couple’s second son, alleging that he shot to death Shirley Carter on June 19, 2015. No criminal charges have been filed against anyone in the case.

Bill Carter has said Jason was financially strapped and killed Shirley Carter to gain access to his parents’ $10 million in assets. Jason Carter has denied the accusation.