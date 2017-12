Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. _A st. Louis business leader died when his single-engine plane crashed on a gas station parking lot in Chesterfield. Pilot Jim Smith helped restore the Chase Park Plaza.

His plane clipped the canopy over the gas pumps at the BP station on Long Road then went straight down. The plane caught fire.

Several people tried desperately to reach the pilot but they couldn't get to him because of the flames.

Smith reported trouble to air traffic controllers.