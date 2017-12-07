Dave Murray’s weather disco…FRIDAY…December 8, 2017 .

The northwest flow is wide open…breezy and cold again on this Friday…about 38 for the high…the next clipper cold front arrives late Friday night into early Saturday…moisture is limited…as the Gulf is cut off( this chill does go all the way down thru Texas, the Gulf coast and the panhandle of Florida) it might squeeze out a few snow flurries and light snow late night…looking limited right now. Saturday will be windy and cold…a little better on Sunday but only getting back to where we should be this time of year…another clipper type system comes into play Monday night into early Tuesday…this far out some questions about this thing…lets give any moisture ideas a little more time. Bundle up