Dead deer, hunting arrow found in Wildwood neighborhood

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A dead deer and a bloody arrow were found dead outside a Wildwood home. Police are looking into what they call a possible case of illegal hunting or animal abuse.

A 16-year-old found the arrow sticking up out of the ground between his house and the neighbor's house on Thunderhead Canyon just off of Clayton Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The deer was about 30 feet way. It hadn't been dead for long.

“He noticed the shaft of an arrow right up on the very top of the hill right there,” said Mark Reed, the teen’s father.

“He pulled it out, walked it back into the house, poked his head through the door, and said, ‘Hey, I think somebody’s been shooting a bow and arrow around here’ … I was pretty shocked. As soon as he showed me the arrow, I saw the sharp end on it. dI told him to hand it here. It was just a couple of seconds from walking out that I glanced down and saw the deer laying at the foot of the rock.”

Deer abound in the area. t is currently bow-hunting season in Missouri and deer hunting is legal in Wildwood, but only on land parcels of three acres or more and least 200 feet from any building or park for bow hunting; 450 feet for firearms.

“I think it was somebody probably firing from the street,” Reed said.

“If a hunter is on property on an urban area and he shoots a deer, say with archery means, it’s possible the deer could run a distance before it might expire,” said Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “It’s important for the hunter to seek permission from a land owner if that deer goes onto some other person’s property.”

No one came to Reed’s door.

Hunters can fire neither bows nor guns “from-or-across” sidewalks, streets, roads, or playgrounds in Wildwood.

“My biggest concern when I saw that shaft is that it wasn’t just a normal practice shaft, it had a razor head on it, a hunting shaft,” Reed said. “I think (police) need to know about it and get the word out about it. It’s very dangerous situation if you don’t know in hunting where that arrow’s going to go, where it’s going to end up.”

Police have canvassed the area trying to find out who did this. The penalties or violating the hunting ordinance include a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police Department in Wildwood at 636-458-9194.