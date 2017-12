Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _According to Forbes, this year is shaping to look like the best holiday shopping season year since 2005, with an estimated 39.2 percent of consumers getting out early.

Close to 26.5 percent of shoppers made their purchases between Black Friday and CyberMonday.

Techlicious founder and Editor in Chief, Suzanne Kantra, makes sense of all the hottest tech out, so you can pick the best gift for everyone in your family!