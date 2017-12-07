Keep your home safe, fire free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) published a study in March 2017 that details an annual average of 45,210 home structure fires that involve electrical failure or malfunction. The fires resulted in 420 deaths, 1,370 injuries and $1.4 billion in property damage each year.

Kyle Hunsberger, Habitat For Humanity Saint Louis Director of Construction and Dave Roth, with the Electrical Connection Ibew/Neca, joined us with tips for keeping your home safe.

For more information visit: www.electricalconnection.org