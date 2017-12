Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ LC101 is a free computer programming introduction course designed to train students with skills they need to seek an apprenticeship and ultimately a career in technology.

The free course begins January 22nd and applications close December 29th.

LaunchCode representatives Sally Steuterman and Eshe Hawash joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about it.

For more information visit: www.LaunchCode.org