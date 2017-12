× Margie’s Money Saver: Keurig K55 Coffee Maker

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _An eye popping deal on a Keurig Brewer Bundle. Check out this Keurig K55 Coffee Maker from QVC.

It retails for nearly $162 but you can get it for just under $70.

This model brews six, seven and 10 ounce cups. It includes the coffee maker, My K-Cup, 43 K-Cup Pods & Water Filters.

Shipping adds $7.50.

To shop visit: qvc.com