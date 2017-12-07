Metro’s Most Wanted – Murder of Wellston father caught on tape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the North County Police Cooperative believe they have a good look at the person who shot and killed a father of 16 in Wellston and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

In the video, you see the suspect walking along the 6200 block of Bartmer. The victim, 41-year-old Steven Combs, is in the red shirt washing his car. You can see the suspect walk to the end of the block, turn around, walk back towards Combs, and then shoot him at point blank range.

Cameras later recorded the suspect using the MetroLink. In video from the MetroLink, you can see the suspect is wearing black Jordan shoes with white bottoms. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, when the weather was nice and police noticed the suspect was also wearing gloves and a beanie.

Police think the suspect is about 19 to 23 years of age, about 5’8” talling, and has dreadlocks. They say he looked extremely calm walking around the MetroLink immediately after shooting someone.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. That number is 866-371-TIPS.