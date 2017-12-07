× Missouri man gets 4-year sentence for $1000 cigarette theft

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A St. Joseph man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing cigarettes, a lot of cigarettes.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 27-year-old Dustin P. Seever was sentenced this week for stealing about $1,000 in cigarettes from the Hy-Vee supermarket in St. Joseph.

Buchanan County Circuit Judge Dan Kellogg ruled the sentence will be served after Seever completes a five-year sentence he was given in September for a stealing conviction filed in June.

Ron Holliday, assistant Buchanan County prosecutor, said Seever has faced multiple stealing charges. Holliday asked for a seven-year sentence.

Defense attorney Rose Briscoe asked for a lighter sentence and that it be served concurrently with Seever’s previous sentence.

All the cigarettes were recovered.