× No charges in Missouri woman’s shooting by ex-boyfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Prosecutors say a Kansas City man won’t be charged in his ex-girlfriend’s shooting death after he cited self-defense.

The Kansas City Star reports that the decision has outraged relatives of 32-year-old Jessika Peppers. She was killed about three months ago after she went to David Love’s home in the middle of the day to retrieve an iPhone and laptop.

A police report say Love told investigators he was sleeping when he heard someone breaking in and pulled his gun out from under his bed. He said he fired as soon as he saw someone coming into his room. Peppers reportedly got into the home through a broken window. She was found with a hammer in her hand.

Court records show Love wasn’t allowed to possess a firearm at the time.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star