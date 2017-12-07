Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Pearl Harbor survivors to remember those killed

Posted 9:41 am, December 7, 2017, by

HONOLULU, HI - MONDAY, DECEMBER 07: The U.S.S. Arizona Memorial is seen during a memorial service marking the 74th Anniversary of the attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor December 07, 2015 on the island of Oahu at the Kilo Pier, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1941 the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, killing thousands and launchingthe U.S. into WWII. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

HONOLULU – Survivors will gather at the site of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to remember fellow servicemen killed in the early morning raid 76 years ago.

About 20 survivors are expected to attend Thursday’s event at a grassy spot overlooking the harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial. A couple thousand members of the public, Navy and National Park Service officials will join them.

Author Steve Twomey will deliver the keynote address. He wrote “Countdown to Pearl Harbor,” which examines the 12 days leading up to the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

A moment of silence will mark the time the attack began.

More than 2,300 servicemen were killed in the assault carried out by Japanese airplanes. Nearly half were on the USS Arizona battleship, which exploded and sank after being bombed.