Police make several arrests in Franklin County church burglaries

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says that they have four suspects under arrest for several church burglaries. Seven churches in Franklin County have been recently burglarized. Sheriff Pelton says thieves have broke into the churches through windows and doors and taken everything from electronics to cash.

Police took Timothy Buerk, 32, of Villa Ridge into custody at Paradise Mobile Home Park. He was wanted on warrants for felony stealing, trespassing, assault 4th degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and shoplifting.

Tips led officers to the arrest of Buerk for the outstanding warrants. Investigators later found several pieces of stolen property from the church burglaries inside his Villa Ridge the apartment.

The Sheriff’s office says a 29-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man are also under arrest in connection with the church burglaries. They are all from the St. Clair area. Their identities have not yet been released.

On November 21st a church van was stolen from a Pacific, Missouri church. On the 25th several instruments were stolen from St. Clair Christian Church. The next day electronics and expensive items were reported stolen from the Franklin County Baptist Association. On the first of December, money and checks were taken from another church near St. Clair. Two days later, a break in at the First Baptist Church of Gray Summit.

The most recent break in, on December 4th. It happened at Virginia Mines Baptist Church.

A warrant for 8 counts of Burglary 2nd was obtained on Timothy J. Buerk, Jr. bond was set at $30,000. cash only.