Prayer service held in honor of wounded Arnold police officer

ARNOLD, Mo. - Dozens of people came out to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Thursday night to hold a prayer service for Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor.

Many first responders were at the service, including police officers who know O’Connor, and people who just wanted to come out and show support.

“Ryan was my son’s partner for a while and is a confidant, a good friend, and a very caring soul,” said Charlene Street, who was at the prayer service. “Anytime I would see him at the gas station he would say, ‘Oh, we’ve got your son out somewhere; he’s okay, doing worry.”

Street said she felt called to come out to Thursday night’s service.

“We need to come together as a community to show them that they are loved and when they hurt we hurt too,” she said. “You are loved, you are greatly appreciated, and you do so much that we don’t see that’s hard on you.”

Friends said O’Connor is also a talented bassist in local band, Plaid to the Bone. FOX 2 spoke to his bandmate, Francis Gomez. He said the two have known each other for years.

“Praying, asking people to pray, asking people to donate to the family, he’s got a long road ahead,” said Gomez.

Gomez said O’Connor is not only talented at playing the bass but is an artist in other ways. He said he designed the band’s album cover.

“He’s just a very talented and humble guy,” he said.

Gomez said O’Connor needs a lot of prayers and support from the community.

“What happened with Ryan, he was out there working for his community and just trying to serve his community,” he said.

Gomez said the band is donating all of the proceeds from its music sales to O’Connor and his family.