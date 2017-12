Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ When driving, expect the unexpected this winter. You need to get your car ready.

Ryan Townsend, Firestone Complete Auto Care Manager, joined us at FOX 2 with insight into managing your vehicle.

Firestone Complete Auto Care

14266 Manchester Rd.

Manchester

636-200-5070

To learn more visit: FirestoneCompleteAutocare.com