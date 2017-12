Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The St. Louis Area Foodbank is one of three local charities FOX 2 is supporting this holiday season. We're giving you a chance to give back and get a chance at winning a brand new car, truck or SUV!

FOX 2's Katie Kormann is at Dierberg's in Des Peres with details on how you can win.

Click here for additional information!