Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — It was called the, "Day that will live in infamy." Thursday is the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The St. Peters Veterans Memorial Commission hosted its annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at city hall.

The surprise attack killed 2,043 Americans and lead to the US entry into World War II. Many cities across the nation are holding ceremonies to remember those who died.