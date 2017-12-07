‘Year of The Woman’ showcasing amazing women creatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Finishing off a full year of showcasing amazing woman creatives of St. Louis, 'Year of the Woman - Live,' will have six of this years featured artist live painting, a 30-foot mural and a musical performance by Paige Alyssa.

All are coming together to further highlight the importance women play in the creative scene of St. Louis. Join 2720 Cherokee as they get a female powered make-over by some of the most talented creatives on the art scene as we celebrate the 'Year of the Woman.'

Alexy Irving, Founder of Year of the Woman, explains.

Year of the Woman - Live

December 7th, 2017

7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

RKDE

2720 Cherokee St.

South St. Louis

For more information visit: www.2720Cherokee.com