Allen, Blues Shut Out Stars 3-0

Jake Allen stopped all 29 Dallas Stars shots he faced and the Blues posted a 3-0 shutout on Thursday night at Scottrade Center.

For Allen, it’s his first shutout of the season and 16th with the Blues. It ties him for third in All-Time club history with Glenn Hall.

Brayden Schenn remained hot. He opened the scoring with a first period power play goal. Schenn recorded a hat trick the game before, Tuesday night in Montreal. Colton Parayko’s power play goal gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead. Vladimir Tarasenko broke out of his goal scoring slump with an empty net goal to ice the game at 3-0. Tarasenko had not scored in his previous six games.

The victory gives the Blues a season record of 19-8-2, good for 40 points.